July 18 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it was reviewing strategic alternatives for its hardware and home improvement group, including a sale.

The company also said it was evaluating the purchase of an engineered fastening franchise with revenue of about $500 million.

The company cut its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $5.40 to $5.65 per share from $5.75 to $6.00 per share. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)