Oct 17 Stanley Black & Decker Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but the toolmaker cut its full-year organic revenue growth outlook, citing a retraction in unit volumes within U.S. hand tools, and softness in Europe.

For 2011, the company revised its earnings outlook to the lower end of its prior view of 5.15-$5.40 a share.

The company said it now expects about 3.5 percent organic revenue growth for the full year, down from its previous range of 4-5 percent.

For the third quarter, Stanley Black & Decker's net income was $154.6 million, or 92 cents a share, up from $123.2 million, or 73 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.34 a share.

Net sales rose 11 percent to $2.6 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.33 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E S.

