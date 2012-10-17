BRIEF-Wells Fargo files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed - SEC filing
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit, hurt by a decline in margins, and cut its full-year earnings outlook.
The company, known for its Stanley security products and Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools, said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of about 5.25 per share, down from its previous forecast of between $5.40 and $5.65 per share.
* Wells fargo & co files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - sec filing Source :(http://bit.ly/2lD9Iuk) Further company coverage:
* CEO Randall Hogan's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.6 million versus $9.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Major global stock markets lost ground on Friday as investors scaled back bets U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would promote faster economic growth and instead favored perceived safer assets such as bonds and gold.