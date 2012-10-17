Oct 17 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc reported a lower third-quarter profit, hurt by a decline in margins, and cut its full-year earnings outlook.

The company, known for its Stanley security products and Black & Decker and Dewalt power tools, said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of about 5.25 per share, down from its previous forecast of between $5.40 and $5.65 per share.