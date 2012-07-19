July 19 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. on Wednesday sold $750 million of junior subordinated debentures, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $200 million.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC AMT $750 MLN COUPON 5.75 PCT MATURITY 07/25/2052 TYPE DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 09/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 07/25/2012 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B CALLABLE 07/ 25/2017