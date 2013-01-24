Jan 24 Tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc
forecast a profit for the full year below analysts'
estimates as it expects a slow recovery in the security and
industrial end markets.
Excluding items, the company expects to earn between $5.40
and $5.65 per share for the year ending Dec. 31. Analysts on
average were expecting $5.69, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Stanley Black said net income from continuing operations for
the fourth quarter fell to $130.5 million, or 79 cents per
share, from $153.3 million, or 92 cents per share, a year
earlier. Excluding items, it earned $1.37 per
share.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.66 billion.
Stanley Black makes hardware, hand and power tools,
mechanical access solutions and industrial equipments.