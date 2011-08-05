* H1 sales up 25 pct

* Raises interim div by 11 pct

* Sees continued demand for rare collectibles

Aug 5 British stamp-collecting and memorabilia firm Stanley Gibbons Group posted higher first-half results, helped by growing demand and progress in Far East markets.

"Prevailing economic instability, together with inflationary concerns and low interest rates globally, is expected to result in continued demand for our investment services in top-quality rare collectibles," Non-Executive Chairman Martin Bralsford said in a statement.

Stanley Gibbons is opening a new office in Hong Kong in September, which will help satisfy demand for rare Chinese stamps in Britain and Asia.

The company, whose principal businesses include Fraser's Autographs and Collector Cafe, raised its interim dividend by 11 percent to 2.5 pence.

For the six months ended June 30, adjusted pretax profit was 1.8 million pounds ($2.9 million), compared with 1.6 million pounds a year ago.

Sales rose 25 percent to 15 million pounds.

Shares in Stanley Gibbons closed at 175.5 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.613 British Pounds) (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)