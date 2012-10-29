Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
LONDON Oct 29 New Zealand investment manager Morrison & Co has entered the race for British airport Stansted, people familiar with the situation said, which was put on the block by its current owner Ferrovial, the operator of Europe's biggest airport Heathrow.
Other bidders for Stansted include Manchester Airports Group (MAG), which is in a partnership with Australia's Industry Funds Management, Macquarie's infrastructure fund and private-equity firm TPG, the people said.
Ferrovial could raise about 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) from the sale, the people said.
Heathrow, MAG, Morrison, Macquarie and TPG declined to comment.
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.