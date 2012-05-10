UPDATE 2-Hologic buys Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
May 10 Canadian engineering company Stantec Inc posted a 5 percent increase in first-quarter profit, helped by organic revenue growth and acquisitions completed in 2011.
January-March net income was C$24.9 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$23.8 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Gross revenue rose 7 percent to C$439.1 million, helped by increased activity in the mining and oil and gas sectors.
In Canada, Stantec completed the acquisition of QuadraTec Inc, Caltech Group and FSC Architects and Engineers in 2011, which also helped boost gross revenue for the quarter.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of $1.36 billion, were trading flat at C$29.88 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct (Adds details, shares)
BERLIN, Feb 14 German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said it was totally unacceptable that talks took place on French carmaker PSA Group buying General Motors' European Opel unit without consulting German works councils or local government.
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 The Brazilian real strengthened to a seven-month peak on Tuesday after the central bank resumed currency intervention following a two-week pause. The real firmed as much as 0.6 percent to 3.1095 to the dollar before paring back gains to around 0.3 percent in early afternoon trading. Gains were limited as the central bank indicated it could allow around $4.3 billion worth of currency swaps, which function like future dollar sales, to expire next month. Th