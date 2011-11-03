* Q3 2011 EPS $0.63 vs $0.55 in Q3 2010

* Q3 revenue rises 11.3 pct to C$430.4 mln

TORONTO Nov 3 Stantec Inc (STN.TO), a Canadian engineering company, posted a higher third-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by acquisitions and work on mining and energy projects.

Earnings rose to C$28.9 million, or 63 Canadian cents a share, excluding a gain from the sale of equity investments. That compares with earnings of C$25.4 million, or 55 Canadian cents a share, in the third quarter last year.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings of 60 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 11.3 percent to C$430.4 million.

The company secured more project work thanks to heightened activity in U.S. shale gas as well as Canada's oil and gas sector. It also trimmed administrative and marketing expenses in the quarter.

Stantec acquired U.S.-based Bonestroo Inc and Bonestroo Services LLC in September, adding about 275 staff.

Shares rose 1 percent to C$24.28 on Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Allison Martell)