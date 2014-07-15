July 14 Staples Inc and the U.S. Postal
Service will end a pilot program to set up mini-post offices in
the company's retail outlets, according to the Wall Street
Journal on Monday.
Postal workers have protested the program for months,
objecting to expanding post office services to Staples stores,
staffed with non-union workers.
The report comes days after the American Postal Workers
Union won the support of the American Federation of Teachers
after it approved a resolution to boycott Staples.
The AFT represents 1.6 million members in education and
other fields, according to its website.
The USPS and Staples agreed in October to allow Staples
employees to sell postal packaging and accept mail that is later
picked up from the stores by postal workers.
The stores instead will be part of the Post Office Approved
Shipper program, which is available in thousands of outlets
operated by other retailers, WSJ reported, citing a Staples
representative.(on.wsj.com/1mbQ1iH)
In the pilot program, Staples sold only USPS shipping
services and products. However, in the approved shipper program,
Staples, like other retailers, will offer some postal agency
products alongside those of other shippers, WSJ reported.
A Staples representative did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. The USPS was not immediately available for
comment outside business hours.
In March, Staples said it would close up to 225 stores in
the United States and Canada - 12 percent of its North America
outlets - as it loses customers to mass market chains and
e-retailers.
The Postal Service has also been plagued by financial
troubles as more people pay their bills and communicate
electronically instead of sending stamped mail, and as it
struggles to pay into a health fund for its future retirees, as
mandated by a 2006 law.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)