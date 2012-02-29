BRIEF-Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering
* Financial 15 Split Corp announces successful overnight offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.40
* Q4 rev $6.46 bln vs est $6.45 bln
* Shares down 7 pct (Adds comments from conference call, background, share movement)
Feb 29 Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply chain, forecast lower-than-expected sales for the year, as its international business takes a hit from weak demand in Europe, sending its shares down 7 percent.
The company, which operates in 26 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, expects full-year sales to increase in the low single-digits, after fourth-quarter revenue outside the United States fell 5 percent.
In Europe, Staples sells to companies which are themselves grappling with slowing demand as a mix of inflation, high unemployment and government austerity keeps shoppers home.
However, a Staples executive said on a conference call with analysts, "Clearly (the international business) feels to us like a business that we need to fix, rather than a business that we need to be looking to get out of."
Net income for the fourth-quarter rose to $283.6 million, or 41 cents a share, from $274.7 million, or 38 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose to $6.46 billion, while analysts expected about $6.45 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting a profit of 40 cents a share, before items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Smaller rivals Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc also reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter.
Shares of the company, which have shed about a quarter of their value over the last 12 months, were down at $14.91 on Wednesday morning on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore and Dhanya Skariachan in New York; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Farmland Partners - on Feb 14, entered into loan agreement which provides for term loan of $27.2 million; term loan matures on February 14, 2027 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lbvvHx) Further company coverage:
Feb 16 U.S. stocks eked out enough gains at the open on Thursday for the Dow and the Nasdaq to hit all-time intraday highs for the sixth session in a row, helped by gains in technology and energy companies.