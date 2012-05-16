(Corrects to show Staples' adjusted earnings were in line with analysts' estimates; changes headline, paragraph 1 to say sales missed expectations)

* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.30

* Q1 revenue $6.10 bln vs est $6.18 bln

* Outlook for 2012 unchanged

May 16 Staples Inc, the largest U.S. office supply chain, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by weakness in international markets such as Europe and Australia.

The company -- which operates in 26 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia -- kept its 2012 outlook, saying it continues to expect slow growth in the U.S. economy and soft demand in Europe.

Staples said it expects full-year sales to rise in the low single-digits, with earnings per share increasing in the high single-digits from $1.37 last year.

First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items , the company earned 30 cents per share.

Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion. Sales at Staples' international business, which makes up about 20 percent of the company's business, fell 8 percent to $1.2 billion.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 30 cents per share, on revenue of $6.18 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Smaller rival OfficeMax Inc earlier this month reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts.

Office Depot Inc also saw cost cutting efforts pay off in its latest reported quarter.

Staples shares closed at $14.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)