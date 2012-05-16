(Adds analysts comments)
* Q1 adj EPS $0.30 vs est $0.30
* Q1 revenue $6.10 bln vs est $6.18 bln
* Outlook for 2012 unchanged
* Shares down 4 pct in premarket trading
May 16 Staples Inc, the largest U.S.
office supply chain, said sales at its international business
fell for the third straight quarter, as demand in Europe remains
weak, sending its shares down 4 percent in premarket trading.
Sales at Staples' international business, which makes up
about 20 percent of the company's revenue, fell 8 percent, as
same-store sales in Europe declined 6 percent.
The company -- which operates in 26 countries in North and
South America, Europe and Asia -- kept its 2012 outlook, as a
slow recovery in the U.S. economy is also curtailing sales
growth.
"The international business continues to flounder, but that
really does not come as a surprise," UBS analyst Michael Lasser
wrote in a client note.
Staples has cut costs as sales in Europe and some other
international markets show no signs of recovering.
JPMorgan analysts said they were encouraged by the company's
cost-cutting efforts.
"It is only a first step on the path of acknowledging the
issues facing the business," JPMorgan analysts said in a note.
The company's smaller rivals, OfficeMax Inc and
Office Depot Inc, have also been reducing costs to boost
profits.
First-quarter net income fell to $187.1 million, or 27 cents
per share, from $198.2 million, or 28 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents per share,
meeting analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total sales fell marginally to $6.1 billion, missing
analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion.
For the full year, Staples said it expects sales to rise in
the low single-digits, with earnings per share increasing in the
high single-digits from $1.37 last year.
Staples shares fell 4 percent to $14.20 in premarket trading
on Wednesday. They closed at $14.75 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore;
Editing by Viraj Nair)