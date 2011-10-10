* The following story appeared in the October 8 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Economic woes and difficult lending
conditions have prompted a return of stapled financings to back
leveraged buyouts. Such structures help ensure vendors can sell
their assets even in troubled times, though lenders are this
time resisting traditional staples in favour of softer, more
flexible options.
Stapled financings are being put together on an increased
number of deals, including France Telecom's sale of
Orange Switzerland, Barclays Private Equity's sale of tax-free
shopping company Global Blue, ventilation and heating systems
manufacturer and supplier Volution, which is being sold by AAC
Capital Partners and Cognetas's sale of petrol station equipment
provider Tokheim.
Staples are gaining more traction as companies seek
assurance and security that debt can be raised for the sale of
assets amid volatile economic conditions. A number of sales have
been pulled in recent months, largely due to frozen financing
markets.
"Debt markets are very unpredictable at the moment - to
launch a process without a stapled financing is very risky. The
potential for insufficient debt being available or leverage
being insufficient to underpin seller value expectations is very
real and sellers are now wary of launching processes without
this intelligence," said Jonathan Guise, managing partner at
debt advisory business Marlborough Partners.
He added: "Launching a process without a staple can result
in a complete shambles and the vendor ending up with egg on
their face if the process is pulled."
French retail group PPR postponed the sale of its catalogues
business Redcats in September. Rothschild, which had been hired
to run the sale process, was unsuccessful in its attempts to put
a stapled financing package together.
Yet there is an unwillingness from banks to provide
traditional staples, which were used as recently as June when JP
Morgan acted as sole underwriter in the staple for Aviva's sale
of UK roadside rescue business RAC and Securitas had a staple
underwritten by Morgan Stanley and Nordea.
"The limited availability of financing is an issue for both
buyers and sellers, so if a seller can present a financing
package to potential buyers, even on a soft basis, it will help
the process," said Timothy Polglase, global head of leverage
finance at law firm Allen and Overy.
SOFT STAPLES
The staples being put together on Tokheim, Volution, Orange
Switzerland, and Global Blue will be "soft" and will include a
number of lenders so banks are protected from market
volatility.
"A staple in this environment will have no legal documents
and just be a soft guidance. If there are legal docs, there will
be very loose flex terms," a senior banker said.
But attitudes to staples are changing. Whereas a traditional
staple was seen by other banks as something to beat, now if a
bank wants involvement in a deal the best way to do it is to be
a part of the soft staple, one banker said.
Vendors also benefit from other upsides by having a staple.
If bids come in quite low for an asset and a vendor decides not
to sell, the option to refinance is easier.
"The prospect of deals being pulled on price grounds creates
an increasing likelihood that refinancings will replace a sale,
particularly with the maturity wall looming. The staple process
means all the due diligence has been done and the banks are
ready to roll," Guise said.
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin)