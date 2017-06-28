June 28 Staples Inc will announce its sale to private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $10.25 per share in cash on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Reuters had reported last week that Sycamore Partners was close to a deal to acquire Staples for more than $6 billion after prevailing in an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer.

Sycamore Partners and Staples did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)