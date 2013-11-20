Nov 20 Staples Inc :
* Announces third quarter 2013 performance
* Sees FY 2013 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.21 to $1.25 from
continuing
operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $6.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.18 billion
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42 from continuing
operations excluding
items
* Says expects full year 2013 sales to decrease in the low
single-digits
compared to 2012 sales on a 52 week basis of $23.9 billion
* FY earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says foreign exchange impact from the stronger U.S. dollar
also hurt total
company sales growth by one percent during Q3
* Says expects to generate more than $900 million of free cash
flow & plans to
continue repurchasing its common stock during 2013
* Says "continue to face weak demand for core office supplies,
but we're
driving growth online and in new categories"
* Sales in international operations for Q3 of 2013 were $1.0
billion, a
decrease of eight percent compared to Q3 of 2012
