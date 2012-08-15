BRIEF-Himax Technologies Q4 adj earnings per share $0.026
* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides first quarter 2017 guidance
Aug 15 Staples Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Wednesday, hurt by weak demand in North America, Europe and Australia.
The largest U.S. office supply chain said sales had fallen 5.5 percent to $5.50 billion in the second quarter ended on July 28, well below the analysts' average estimate of $5.72 billion.
Earlier this month, smaller rival Office Depot Inc reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by tepid demand in Europe and the United States.
Many investors look at office-supply retailers as a barometer of economic health because demand for their products is closely tied to white-collar employment rates.
* Himax Technologies, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results; provides first quarter 2017 guidance
* Extension sets framework to continue research between Petrobras and Foro Energy for an additional two years
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit