May 20 Office supply retailer Staples Inc
reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by
a stronger U.S. dollar and store closures.
The company's net income fell to $96 million, or 15 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended May 3 from $170 million,
or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Staples took a $46 million pre-tax charge related to closing
16 stores in the quarter and its plan to close about 80 stores
in the current quarter.
Sales fell nearly 3 percent to $5.65 billion in the latest
quarter.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)