Staples Inc reported a 4 percent drop in quarterly sales, citing weak demand and a stronger U.S. dollar.

The largest U.S. office supply retailer reported net earnings of $135.2 million, or 21 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with a loss of $596.2 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $6.11 billion from $6.35 billion. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore)