PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 22
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 19 Staples Inc's quarterly sales fell for the seventh straight quarter as the company lost customers to online retailers and big-box chains.
The largest U.S. office supplies retailer said net income rose to $216.8 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $135.2 million or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $5.96 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, March 22 A broad coalition of advertising trade groups, ad buyers and sellers from Western Europe and the United States have urged the industry to stop using annoying online marketing formats that have fuelled the rapid rise of ad-blockers.