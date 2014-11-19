Nov 19 Staples Inc's quarterly sales fell for the seventh straight quarter as the company lost customers to online retailers and big-box chains.

The largest U.S. office supplies retailer said net income rose to $216.8 million, or 34 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1 from $135.2 million or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to $5.96 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)