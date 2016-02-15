UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia's No. 2 casino company, Star Entertainment Ltd, said first-half net profit slumped by more than a third as an unusually large number of high-end gamblers won games, but said its underlying trading volume was growing.
Net profit came in at A$60.3 million for the six months to Dec. 31, down 37.9 percent on the prior first half and below analyst expectations of about A$112.6 million.
The company blamed a low win rate against its international VIP gamblers of 0.88 percent, from 1.35 percent in the previous first half. It said that excluding volatility in its win rates, underlying net profit jumped 26 percent to A$142 million.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.