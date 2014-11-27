Nov 27 Star Fitness SA :

* Resolves to increase capital via a private subscription offer of new series F, G and H shares

* Company will issue no more than 1,260,000 series F shares, 7,142,858 series G shares and 40,000 series H shares

* Issue price of new shares will be 1 zloty per series F share, 0.35 zlotys per series G share and 0.1 zlotys per series H share Source text for Eikon:

