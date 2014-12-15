Dec 15 Star Fitness SA :

* Chairman of the management board Sebastian Gazda subscribed for 4,485,071 of the company's new shares for 0.35 zlotys per share

* Vice chairman of the management board Szymon Kolasinski subscribed for 2,657,786 of the company's new shares for 0.35 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon:

