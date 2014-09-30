UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, Sept 30 Sports and fashion footwear retailer Star 360 Holdings said on Tuesday that it has received investments from two units of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd.
Heliconia Capital Management and Pavilion Capital will jointly inject capital into Star 360, to help it expand its retail and distributor networks.
Singapore-based Star 360 distributes and sells footwear and accessories from brands including Nike, Birkenstock and Polo Ralph Lauren in 17 countries across Asia, Europe and the United States.
The company did not disclose the size of the investments. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Ryan Woo)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources