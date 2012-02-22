(Rewrites first paragraph, adds new sourcing)
Feb 21 Anheuser-Busch InBev NV
and other beer brewers are mulling a potential acquisition of
StarBev, the owner of Czech lager Staropramen, sources familiar
with the situation said on Tuesday.
A deal could be valued at roughly $3 billion, The Wall
Street Journal said in its online edition.
CVC Capital Partners has owned the brewer since buying it
from AB InBev in December 2009. CVC declined to comment.
This is an asset for sale in a rapidly consolidating
industry where there are few, one source said. "CVC wants to
sell," said the source, who declined to be named. The source was
not authorized to speak to the media.
Other brewers expected to weigh an offer for the business
include SABMiller PLC, Carlsberg A/S and
Heineken NV, as well as Molson Coors Brewing Co of the
United States and Japan's Asahi, and other
private-equity firms, The Wall Street Journal said.
A second source, who also declined to be named, said some
potential bidders like SABMiller and Heineken may face antitrust
issues if they pursue StarBev.
That source also questioned whether ABInBev would want to
acquire the business again after shedding it in 2009.
Molson Coors and SABMiller declined to comment. Asahi,
SABMiller, Carlsberg, Heineken and ABInBev could not be
immediately reached for comment. StarBev also was not
immediately available for comment.
Meanwhile, ABInBev and Tsingtao Brewery are
among several companies weighing an offer for the brewery
operations of China's Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd,
the newspaper said.
Tsingtao and Kingway were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting By Jessica Hall, Martinne Geller, Victoria Howley;
Editing by Gary Hill and Carol Bishopric)