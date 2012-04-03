April 3 Molson Coors Brewing Co said it will buy eastern European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.52 billion) to expand in central and eastern European beer markets.

"The Central and Eastern European beer market is attractive, with strong historical trends and upside potential as the region returns to its pre-economic-crisis growth rates," Chief Executive Peter Swinburn said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7518 euros) (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)