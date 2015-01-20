Jan 20 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
urged human resource services provider Insperity Inc to
explore a potential sale, calling the company deeply
undervalued.
Starboard, which along with its affiliates holds about a
13.2 percent stake in Insperity, also suggested ways for
management to improve execution, cut operating expenses and
improve capital allocation.
Insperity can boost operating margins by cutting corporate
overheads - including selling its two corporate jets - and
shifting away from TV advertising and other sports-related
marketing, Starboard said.
Starboard also suggested that Houston, Texas-based Insperity
buy back shares.
Stadium Capital Management, which had about a 9 percent
stake in Insperity in April, said last year that the company was
"substantially undervalued".
Separately, Starboard also called for office-supply chains
Staples Inc and Office Depot Inc to merge on
Tuesday, saying a combined company would lead to greater
savings.
Earlier this month, the investor also reiterated that Yahoo
Inc should consider a merger with AOL Inc.
Insperity, whose shares closed at $36.34 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday, has a market cap of about $920.6
million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
