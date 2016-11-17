(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK Nov 16 Starboard Value, the activist
hedge fund behind shake-ups at Yahoo Inc and Marvell
Technology Group Ltd, has notched an investment return
of more than 10 percent this year on the back of boardroom deals
and takeovers.
The Starboard Value and Opportunity Fund has produced a net
return for its investors of 10.21 percent through Sept. 30,
according to a document seen by Reuters.
The performance is slightly below that of the Russell 2000
index in the same period and above the 6.71 percent posted by
peers in the HFRI Event-Driven Index.
Starboard's year-to-date "top winners," according to the
document, are network security company Infoblox Inc, which was
recently bought by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners,
and Depomed Inc, a drugmaker whose board the activist
investor threatened to overthrow.
Starboard and Depomed struck a truce in October, with the
hedge fund getting three seats on the board. At the time of the
deal, Depomed's stock was up more than 40 percent from a year
before, at $27 per share.
Starboard's net returns to investors was a loss of 8.55
percent in 2015 and a gain of 21.45 percent in 2014, according
to the document.
The fund's performance through the third quarter stands out
given the struggles of other activist investors this year. The
HFRI Activist Index has a return of only 2.33 percent year to
date.
Starboard's so-called tear sheet uses the HFR Event-Driven
Index as its peer comparison.
The hedge fund's most recent quarterly filing shows an
increase in smaller bets it has placed on companies already
under attack by activists pushing for a sale.
The New York-based fund, led by Jeffrey Smith, does not
publicly disclose its investment returns. Starboard, which
manages around $4 billion, did not reply to requests for
comment.
The Starboard document shows that it underperformed the
Russell 2000 index in 2013 and 2012, and beat the index in 2011
with a 7.65 percent net return.
Data from Lazard's Corporate Preparedness group show that
Starboard has launched five campaigns this year and won 14 board
seats through September, the most seats gained by any activist
hedge fund.
Four of the seats came from an agreement it struck in April
with Yahoo, before the internet company agreed to be bought by
Verizon Communications Inc in July for $4.8 billion.
Starboard's Depomed deal in October took its board seat total
for the year to 17.
Another Starboard target company, Infoblox, struck a deal in
September to be bought for $26.50 per share, or $1.6 billion
overall. Filings show that Starboard paid around $15 per share
for its 7.1 percent stake.
Another winner for Starboard this year is semiconductor
company Marvell, where it gained three board seats in April. Its
stock has risen 60 percent to $13.44 since last November.
Starboard's negative return in 2015 appears to stem largely
from share losses in some of its largest positions, including
Yahoo and auto parts maker Advance Auto Parts Inc.
Before Yahoo's stock began its climb this year, ahead of the
Verizon deal, the shares dropped by a third to $34 in 2015.
Advance Auto Parts, where Starboard is represented on the
board and owns 3.8 percent of the company, saw its shares slide
5 percent in 2015.
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Bill Rigby)