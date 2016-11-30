BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
Nov 30 Activist investor Starboard Value is pushing aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc to reconsider its $6.4 billion purchase of B/E Aerospace Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Starboard has instead asked Rockwell to explore alternative options, including selling itself, the report said. (bloom.bg/2gz8RGh)
In October, Rockwell Collins struck a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace, to expand the range of products Rockwell Collins supplies to major commercial and business aircraft. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
