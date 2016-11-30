Nov 30 Activist investor Starboard Value is pushing aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins Inc to reconsider its $6.4 billion purchase of B/E Aerospace Inc , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Starboard has instead asked Rockwell to explore alternative options, including selling itself, the report said. (bloom.bg/2gz8RGh)

In October, Rockwell Collins struck a deal to buy aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace, to expand the range of products Rockwell Collins supplies to major commercial and business aircraft. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)