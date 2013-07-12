(Removes wrong ticker symbol for Shuanghui in first paragraph)
July 12 Activist shareholder Starboard Value LP
said on Friday it engaged financial advisors to explore
alternative deal options for Smithfield Foods Inc aside
from its planned takeover by China's Shuanghui International.
Starboard, a New York-based hedge fund and a large
Smithfield shareholder, said it hired Moelis & Co and BDA
Advisors Inc.
Smithfield declined to comment. Shuanghui officials were not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller and Dhanya Skariachan in New York
and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang)