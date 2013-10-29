Oct 29 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
asked TriQuint Semiconductor Inc to consider selling or
restructuring its mobile power amplifier business, which it says
is dragging down the radio frequency chipmaker's share price.
TriQuint shares were up nearly 4 percent on the Nasdaq on
Tuesday morning.
"We have communicated our desire to immediately begin
conversations with TriQuint's board regarding both strategy and
board composition," Starboard's managing member Jeffrey Smith
wrote in a letter to TriQuint Chief Executive Ralph Quinsey. ()
Starboard said it owned about 8 percent of the company's
shares, making it one of TriQuint's largest shareholders.
TriQuint's stock was up at $7.61.