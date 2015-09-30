Sept 30 Activist investor Starboard Value LP has
built a 3.7 percent stake in automotive parts maker Advance Auto
Parts Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Starboard, which has met with Advance Auto's management
including Chief Executive Darren Jackson, is urging the company
to push margins higher, the Journal said.
Starboard Value plans to disclose the stake at an investment
conference in Toronto on Wednesday, the Journal said, citing a
presentation it reviewed. (on.wsj.com/1KQofVj)
The presentation details Starboard's view that Advance Auto
is lagging behind peers AutoZone Inc and O'Reilly
Automotive Inc in profit margins, the Journal said.
Starboard also says in the presentation that Advance Auto
could top $360 per share, the Journal said.
Shares of the auto parts maker closed at $170.53 on Tuesday
on Nasdaq.
Reuters has not verified the presentation and could not
immediately reach Advance Auto and Starboard for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
Starboard Value disclosed 4.5 percent stake in regional TV
broadcaster Media General Inc on Tuesday and urged the
company to sell itself to Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc
and scrap its plan to buy Meredith Corp.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)