* Starboard discloses 3.7 pct stake in auto parts retailer
* Says company has "materially underperformed"
* Shares jump 10.4 pct
(Adds details, shares prices)
Sept 30 Activist investor Starboard Value LP
disclosed a 3.7 percent stake in automotive parts retailer
Advance Auto Parts Inc on Wednesday and urged the
company consider steps including a "substantial" dividend or
buyback.
Advance Auto shares could be worth more than $350 each if
the company took steps to improve margins, Starboard said in a
letter to Chief Executive Darren Jackson. Advance Auto's shares
jumped 10.4 percent to $188.34 in early trading.
The company, though well-positioned, has "materially
underperformed" peers AutoZone Inc and O'Reilly
Automotive Inc, Starboard said in a presentation that
it planned to make at an investor conference in Toronto later in
the day. (bit.ly/1PNaDP9)
"Advance Auto has substantially underperformed peers on
almost any measure, including operating margins, revenue growth,
and total shareholder return," Starboard said.
The company should also consider "pursuing further industry
consolidation" and working capital improvements that could
generate $1 billion or more, Starboard said.
The hedge fund, run by Jeffrey Smith, urged Advance Auto to
increase margins by 600 to 750 basis points and focus on driving
commercial sales.
Starboard's holding makes it Advance Auto's sixth biggest
shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Roanoke, Virginia-based Advance Auto's sales have missed
market expectations in four of the past six quarters.
The company, which sells car accessories, batteries and
replacement parts, makes more money from service stations than
from sales directly to consumers at its more than 5,000 stores.
Advance Auto's stock has fallen about 11 percent since
touching a record high in August, when it reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Starboard, which revealed a 4.5 percent stake in Media
General Inc on Tuesday, also pushed for changes at the
regional TV broadcaster and warned that it was prepared to
nominate an alternative slate of directors.
The hedge fund successfully replaced the entire board of
restaurant operator Darden Restaurants Inc last year.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Starboard had
bought a stake in Advance Auto.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Ted Kerr)