Nov 12 Auto parts retailer Advance Auto Parts Inc appointed activist investor Starboard Value LP's chief executive to its board, taking the total member count to 13.

The move comes after Starboard had disclosed a 3.7 percent stake in the automotive parts retailer and urged the company in September to consider steps including a "substantial" dividend or buyback.

Jeffrey Smith, Starboard's CEO, will head Advance Auto's nominating and corporate governance committee and be a member of the compensation and finance committees, Advance Auto said.

The Roanoke, Virginia-based auto retailer also appointed its president, George Sherman, as the interim chief executive to succeed CEO Darren Jackson, who will retire on Jan. 2. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)