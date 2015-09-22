LOS ANGELES, Sept 22 Starbucks Corp on
Tuesday said it is now offering its sales-boosting Mobile Order
& Pay service in all of its more than 7,400 U.S.
company-operated shops, completing its nationwide roll-out about
three months ahead of schedule.
The expansion includes some 3,400 cafes - including those in
major cities such as San Francisco, Boston, New York, Chicago
and Washington, D.C. - and extends the service to Android mobile
device users.
Mobile Order & Pay is a feature on the Starbucks app, which
the company says has 16 million active users on Apple and
Android devices in the United States. Up until now, the app
could only be used in-store to pay for a purchase. The new
service allows users to place orders and pay for them from a
remote location, and then pick up the order at the store.
Adam Brotman, Starbucks' chief digital officer, said the
coffee chain refined a variety of features before the expansion.
Those help customers customize food and beverage orders, check
local inventories for the availability of product and accurately
calculate pick-up times.
"We're hearing (from users) that is creating a whole bunch
of new occasions" to visit Starbucks, Brotman said. In
particular, he said, it makes it easier for time-crunched
workers and parents to drop in and for speech- and
hearing-impaired customers to customize orders.
Starbucks plans to introduce the feature in select
company-owned stores in the United Kingdom and Canada in
October, Brotman said.
Starbucks tested Mobile Order & Pay in Portland, Oregon,
last December. It released it across the Pacific Northwest in
March and gradually expanded its reach.
In July, Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz said
Mobile Order & Pay was bolstering sales and profit at the
roughly 4,000 U.S. cafes where it was available. He said the
technology had the potential to lure customers who may have been
turned off by long lines and waiting times.
"Lines are shorter, service is faster and in-store
operations are more efficient" at cafes where the service is
available, Schultz said at the time.
