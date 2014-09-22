Sept 22 Dark beer lovers take note. Starbucks
Corp is testing a "dark barrel latte" in a handful of
its cafes in Ohio and Florida.
The non-alcoholic drink includes a chocolaty stout flavored
sauce, whipped cream and dark caramel drizzle, a spokeswoman
said on Monday.
Among other things, Starbucks is known for flavored lattes
such as the "pumpkin spice" latte. The Seattle-based chain has
sold more than 200 million of those seasonal drinks since their
debut in 2003.
The company, which regularly tests food and drinks in its
stores, has no information to share on the future availability
of the dark barrel latte, the spokeswoman said.
Milk shakes made with Guinness, a popular Irish dry stout,
ice cream and chocolate sauce often appear on special menus at
bars and restaurants around the time of the U.S. St. Patrick's
Day holiday in March.
