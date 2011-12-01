LONDON Dec 1 U.S. coffee retailer
Starbucks Corp is to create 5,000 new jobs in Britain
over the next five years as it plans to open 200 new drive-thru
stores to meet demand for coffee on the go combined with a
number of new conventional store openings.
The group currently has nine drive-thru stores in Britain
with the first opening in Cardiff in 2008, and it said on
Thursday that the step up in the opening programme follows
strong customer response and will establish the company as the
market leader in this area.
"I welcome Starbucks' announcement, and I am glad to see
continued investment and job creation in the private sector,"
said British Prime Minister David Cameron in a statement.
Kris Engskov, managing director of Starbucks UK & Ireland,
said, "We are able to create quality jobs at a time when they
are most needed and because half of our baristas are under 24
years-old, this will particularly benefit young job-seekers at a
time of record youth unemployment."
(Reporting by David Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)