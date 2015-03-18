By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, March 18
LOS ANGELES, March 18 Starbucks Corp Chief
Executive Howard Schultz has deftly navigated thorny issues such
as gay marriage, gun control and Congressional gridlock, but his
move to weigh in on U.S. race relations has brewed up a social
media backlash.
The company kicked off the discussion when it published
full-page ads in major U.S. newspapers earlier this week with
the words "Shall We Overcome?" at center page and "RaceTogether"
and the Starbucks logo near the bottom.
Company employees, known as baristas, were also given the
option of writing "Race Together" on customers' coffee cups to
help initiate dialog amid renewed racial tensions stemming from
the shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old male by a white
policeman in August in Ferguson, Missouri.
The campaign was met with snark and skepticism on social
media, with many people complaining the company was overstepping
it boundaries with a campaign on sensitive cultural topics that
had no place in the coffee shop's lines.
"Not sure what @Starbucks was thinking. I don't have time to
explain 400 years of oppression to you & still make my train.
#RaceTogether," wrote Twitter user @ReignOfApril, who describes
herself as a Washington, D.C. lawyer.
Other users pointed out that photos for the campaign only
featured white baristas holding cups bearing the hand-written
"Race Together" message. Some came up with satirical names under
the hashtag #NewStarbucksDrinks, such as "iced white privilege
mocha" and "by any beans necessary".
The initiative includes a partnership with newspaper USA
Today "to stimulate conversation, compassion and action around
race in America." It coincided with the company's annual
shareholder meeting in Seattle on Wednesday.
"We at Starbucks should be willing to talk about these
issues in America," Schultz said in a post on Starbucks.com.
"Not to point fingers or to place blame, and not because we have
answers, but because staying silent is not who we are."
Starbucks Senior Vice President of Global Communications
Corey duBrowa said in a blog post on Medium.com that he
temporarily deactivated his Twitter account earlier this week
because he "felt personally attacked in a cascade of negativity"
in response to the campaign.
He referred reporters back to the blog post when asked for
further comment.
"The Race Together initiative is just beginning," the
company said in a statement on Wednesday. "We knew this wouldn't
be easy, but we feel it is well worth the discomfort. "
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Edtiting by Alan Crosby)