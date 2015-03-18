(Adds CEO, Abdul-Jabbar's comments, Seattle to dateline)
By Lisa Baertlein and Bill Rigby
LOS ANGELES/SEATTLE, March 18 Starbucks Corp
Chief Executive Howard Schultz has deftly navigated
thorny issues such as gay marriage, gun control and
Congressional gridlock, but his move to weigh in on U.S. race
relations has brewed up a social media backlash.
The world's biggest coffee chain kicked off the discussion
when it published full-page ads in major U.S. newspapers earlier
this week with the words "Shall We Overcome?" at center page and
"RaceTogether" and the Starbucks logo near the bottom.
Employees behind the counter were also given the option of
writing "Race Together" on customers' coffee cups to help
initiate dialog amid simmering racial tensions in the United
States.
The issue flared following the August shooting of an unarmed
black 18-year-old male by a white policeman in Ferguson,
Missouri, and reignited with the subsequent police-involved
deaths of other unarmed black men in New York City, Madison,
Wisconsin, and elsewhere.
The campaign, however, has been met with snark and
skepticism on social media, with many complaining the company
was overstepping it boundaries with a campaign on sensitive
cultural topics that had no place in the coffee shop's lines.
"Our intent is to try to elevate the national conversation,"
Schultz told shareholders at the company's annual meeting in
Seattle on Wednesday. "Because we're willing to jump into the
deep end of the pool ... I think others will follow us."
While some customers, and shareholders, appreciated the
effort of a large company to engage on ground-level social
issues, they questioned how workers such as baristas, many of
them young adults who are not trained to navigate such difficult
conversations, would manage.
"Not sure what @Starbucks was thinking. I don't have time to
explain 400 years of oppression to you & still make my train.
#RaceTogether," April Reign, a 44-year-old media consultant from
Washington, D.C., wrote on Twitter under the name @ReignOfApril.
"I will be wary of these conversations and would prefer
that Starbucks not continue the program or revamp it
significantly," she said.
Other users pointed out that photos for the campaign only
featured white baristas holding cups bearing the hand-written
"Race Together" message. Some came up with satirical names under
the hashtag #NewStarbucksDrinks, such as "iced white privilege
mocha" and "by any beans necessary".
Starbucks Senior Vice President of Global Communications
Corey duBrowa said in a post on Medium.com that he temporarily
deactivated his Twitter account earlier this week because he
"felt personally attacked in a cascade of negativity" in
response to the campaign.
Former NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar praised Schultz and the
campaign in a Time.com column: "I'm in awe that he's willing to
endure the snarky ridicule and lame coffee jokes from pundits as
well as the inevitable death threats from clueless trolls."
Still, Abdul-Jabbar, a Hall of Fame player who has been
outspoken on racial issues for decades, questioned the execution
of the plan: "He's picked the wrong venue with the wrong
audience using the wrong spokespersons."
Schultz said that the company would move forward with its
plans despite the reaction.
An eight-page insert in the USA Today newspaper on Friday
will ask readers questions to start conversations on race, such
as how many friends of a different race they have? Starbucks did
not say whether this was a one-time event.
"We knew this wouldn't be easy, but we feel it is well worth
the discomfort," the company said in a statement.
Shareholder Evie Scribner, a Seattle-area retiree who turns
75 this month, said at the annual meeting that the campaign
forced her to rethink her views.
"I thought I was doing well, but maybe I'm not, I think I
can do better. I'll just start by being more accepting," she
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Bill Rigby in Seattle; Edtiting by Alan Crosby)