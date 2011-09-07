BEIJING, Sept 7 Starbucks Corp plans to triple the number of coffee outlets it runs in China over the next four years, the Associated Press reported.

The world's biggest coffee chain would increase the number of coffee shops in China from 470 now to 1,500 by 2015, Asia-Pacific President Wang Jinlong said on Tuesday.

Starbucks also plans to open 700 shops in South Korea by 2016, up from 370 now.

Starbucks draws about 20 percent of its revenue from international markets, where it has plenty of room to build new namesake cafes and Seattle's Best Coffee outlets in addition to selling packaged goods such as Via instant coffee. (Reporting by Don Durfee; Editing by Chris Lewis)