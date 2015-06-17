June 16 Starbucks Corp said late Tuesday it would close all 23 La Boulange retail locations as well as the two manufacturing facilities that serve those locations, by the end of September.

The company reiterated its goal to grow its food business and deliver by an incremental $2 billion in the next five years in the United States. (bit.ly/1SmBvHm) (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)