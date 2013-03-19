* Farm in Costa Rica to be used as research center
* Farm will continue to grow arabica beans
* Leaf rust has devastated Central American coffee crop
March 19 Starbucks Corp, the world's
biggest coffee chain, said on Tuesday that it bought its first
coffee farm, where it will research the leaf rust that is
devastating Central American crops as well as harvest its own
beans.
Starbucks, known for its trendy coffee shops around the
world, has purchased an active farm on roughly 600 acres (240
hectares) in Costa Rica, which it will convert to a global
agronomy research and development center. Financial details were
not disclosed.
With the farm's relatively low elevation that ranges from
1,100 to 1,600 feet (335-490 meters), the center will research
the roya fungus, also known as leaf rust, which kills coffee
leaves by sapping them of nutrients and lowering bean yields.
This year, the blight has surprised farmers by climbing to
altitudes above 3,400 feet for the first time in Central America
and Peru. The fungus has also reached Mexico. Coffee trees
growing at such high altitudes had never before been exposed to
the disease, which is spread by the wind, and farmers were
unprepared for the decimation it has brought.
So severe is the problem that Costa Rican President Laura
Chinchilla last week unveiled a proposal for a $40 million fund
to help up to 40,000 farmers in the tiny Central American
country who have been affected by the outbreak.
Central America and Mexico account for more than one-fifth
of global output of arabica beans.
The International Coffee Organization (ICO) recently
estimated that some 2.5 million 60-kg bags of crop could be lost
in the 2012/13 global coffee output due to the disease, with
losses possibly rising to around 4 million bags in 2013/14.
Based on ICO data, those forecasts would equate to between
18 percent and almost 30 percent of Central America's crop in
2011/12.
Starbucks' arabica coffee farm, which currently employs
about 70 workers, will continue to harvest beans, to be roasted
and sold by the company, a Starbucks spokeswoman said.
The center also aims to help coffee farmers mitigate climate
change and support long-term crop stability, programs that are
part of Starbucks' goal to source 100 percent of its coffee
ethically by 2015. The investment is an extension of Starbucks'
$70 million ethical sourcing program.
Starbucks defines ethical sourcing as a process that uses
"responsible purchasing practices, farmer loans and forest
conservation programs."
Starbucks will also look at innovating with proprietary
coffee varietals that could lead to the development of future
blends, Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said in a news release.
