SAN FRANCISCO Jan 21 Starbucks Corp has locked in prices on more than 90 percent of its coffee needs for 2016, Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw said in a telephone interview after the company announced earnings on Thursday.

"We're well over 90 percent for '16," Maw said. "We have started to price a reasonable amount of coffee for 2017." (Reporting by Peter Henderson, editing by G Crosse)