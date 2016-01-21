BRIEF-St. Joe Co purchases Panama City beach office complex
* The St. Joe company purchases Panama City beach office complex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 21 Starbucks Corp has locked in prices on more than 90 percent of its coffee needs for 2016, Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw said in a telephone interview after the company announced earnings on Thursday.
"We're well over 90 percent for '16," Maw said. "We have started to price a reasonable amount of coffee for 2017." (Reporting by Peter Henderson, editing by G Crosse)
* Supervalu to acquire Unified Grocers to create one of the nation's leading grocery wholesale companies