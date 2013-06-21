UPDATE 1-Freight and fridge sales: Indian economists seek GDP clues amid data doubts
* Modi cites GDP data to attack critics of demonetisation (adds chief statistician comments)
NEW YORK, June 21 Starbucks Corp will increase the price of some of its beverages in several of its U.S. cafes by as much as 10 cents, with the average purchase price rising by 1 percent, after the company analysed its pricing structure, a spokeswoman said on Friday.
The price hike in U.S. company-operated stores is effective June 25 and will mark the first price change in 18-24 months, depending on the market, Starbucks spokeswoman Lisa Passe said.
* Modi cites GDP data to attack critics of demonetisation (adds chief statistician comments)
NEW YORK, March 2 A federal judge has rejected Las Vegas gambler William "Billy" Walters' bid to dismiss criminal insider trading charges after an FBI agent admitted to leaking details about the probe to reporters.
* Entered into option to Joint Venture Agreement with an affiliate of Kinross Gold Corp concerning Liberty Bell project in Alaska