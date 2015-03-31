By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, March 31
LOS ANGELES, March 31 Starbucks Corp
and Danone SA on Tuesday will begin selling a smoothie
line at more than 4,300 U.S. Starbucks shops as part of a Greek
yogurt partnership that will also include yogurt parfaits and
ready-to-eat yogurt to be sold by grocers.
The rollout comes as Starbucks seeks to double food sales
and as Danone's popular Dannon yogurt brand wrestles with
Chobani in the popular Greek yogurt category. The partners each
declined to give sales estimates.
The coffee chain, which has about 12,000 U.S. shops, will
offer smoothies made with its own Evolution Fresh juices and an
exclusive-to-Starbucks Dannon Greek yogurt at shops in
Washington state, Oregon, Alaska, Northern California and Idaho.
Priced at $5.95 for a 16-ounce size, the smoothies will come
in three flavors and can be customized by adding ingredients
such as protein powder and fresh kale, said Jeff Hansberry,
president of Starbucks' Evolution Fresh brand.
In early May, Starbucks and Dannon will begin selling
Evolution Fresh Greek yogurt parfaits in about half of
Starbucks' U.S. stores.
Then, this summer, the partners will start selling
fruit-on-the-bottom Greek yogurt cups at U.S. supermarkets.
Evolution Fresh Greek yogurt is a proprietary blend for
Starbucks that includes three yogurt cultures, instead of the
traditional two, said Jeffrey Rothman, vice president of
marketing for Dannon. Rothman added that it is the mildest,
creamiest Greek yogurt Dannon makes.
U.S. yogurt sales totaled $8.3 billion in 2014 and were
dominated by Dannon, according to research firm Euromonitor
International, which does not break out sales in popular Greek
yogurt category.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; Editing by Steve Orlofky)