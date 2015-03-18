(Adds details on stock split)
By Lisa Baertlein
March 18 Starbucks Corp will begin
offering delivery in New York City and Seattle later this year,
when it also plans to expand mobile order and pay services
across the United States.
The new efforts, announced at Starbucks' annual meeting on
Wednesday, come as U.S. restaurant chains ranging from
McDonald's Corp to Panera Bread Co turn to
technology to increase sales, speed up service and connect with
young, tech-savvy consumers.
Tenants in Manhattan's Empire State Building will be the
first to be offered Starbucks' new "green apron" delivery
service later this year.
The coffee chain will also partner with delivery service
Postmates Inc in its hometown of Seattle, said Adam Brotman,
Starbucks' chief digital officer. The service will be linked to
mobile order and pay.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz, who has opined on
divisive issues such as same-sex marriage and the national debt,
is also weighing in on race relations in America. As part of the
discussion, baristas are writing "Race Together" on Starbucks
cups and the company plans to release online conversation guides
on the topic.
Early reaction to the campaign has been skeptical, prompting
some social media users to call the company opportunistic.
Starbucks has about 12,000 shops in the United States. Its
shares are up 25 percent over the last 12 months and have
outperformed the major averages. The stock was up 2 percent at
$96.28 on Wednesday afternoon.
The company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split, its sixth
since going public in 1992.
Starbucks Chief Financial Officer Scott Maw said the split
would modestly increase its earnings forecast for the second
quarter and full year.
On a split-adjusted basis, the company said its prior
forecasts for earnings excluding items equate to 32 to 33 cents
a share for the second quarter and $1.55 to $1.57 for full
fiscal-year 2015. Starbucks plans to report fiscal
second-quarter results on April 23.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Bill Rigby in
Seattle; editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)