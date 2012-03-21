LOS ANGELES, March 21 Starbucks Corp
hopes that a new line of drinks made from the extract of
unroasted, or green, coffee will give it a jump in the
fast-growing energy drink category best known for products such
as Red Bull and Monster.
The world's biggest coffee chain has been quietly rolling
out canned "refreshers" energy drinks to U.S. grocery stores and
also plans to sell made-to-order versions of low-calorie,
fruit-flavored drinks later this year in U.S. cafes, as well as
15 international markets.
The introduction is part of Starbucks' strategy to increase
sales and profits by introducing new products that set it apart
from rivals such as McDonald's Corp. That plan also
includes expanding into new drink categories - such as instant
coffee and refrigerated fruit and vegetable juices - as well as
increasing product distribution to an ever-growing web of retail
outlets.
"We believe this is another coffee innovation that will
differentiate us," Annie Young-Scrivner, Starbucks' global chief
marketing officer, told Reuters.
She said refreshers target the "light energy" portion of the
$8 billion U.S. energy drink market.
The drinks have about one-third less caffeine than brewed
coffee and she expects that they will bolster business in the
afternoon, when traffic to many coffee chains is slow.
Canned refreshers will sell for $1.99, while the price of an
8-ounce "tall" refresher drink made in a cafes will range from
$2.75 to $3.25. The drinks are sweetened with stevia.
The 12-ounce canned refreshers have 60 calories. They are
lightly sparkling and come in three flavors: raspberry
pomegranate, strawberry-lemonade and orange melon.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andre
Grenon)