BRUSSELS Nov 14 Starbucks Corp's tax
deal with Dutch authorities may be illegal state aid as it
allows the world's biggest coffee chain to pay tax on a lower
corporate income tax base, European Union antitrust regulators
said on Friday.
The comments by the European Commission came five months
after it opened an in-depth investigation into the case
involving the company's Starbucks Manufacturing EMEA BV.
"The Commission's preliminary view is that the Advanced
Pricing Arrangements in favour of Starbucks Manufacturing EMEA
BV constitutes State aid... The Commission has doubts about the
compatibility of such aid with the internal market," the EU
executive said.
The probe is one of four into so-called sweetheart deals
which the Commission said may give the companies an unfair
advantage. The other three firms are online retailer Amazon
, Italian carmaker Fiat and iPhone maker Apple
.
In addition to the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Malta,
Belgium, Cyprus and Gibraltar are also in the regulatory sight
over tax deals which substantially lower some firms' tax bills.
Regulators said this favourable treatment could breach EU
state aid rules.
