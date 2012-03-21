(Repeats to add dropped word in 3rd paragraph)
* $180 million earmarked for U.S. plants, will create jobs
* Investing at home costlier
* Energy drinks latest growth foray
* Shares close slightly higher
By Lisa Baertlein
SEATTLE, March 21 Starbucks Corp said
on Wednesday it would spend $180 million on U.S. factories,
creating 150 manufacturing jobs, and that it would get into the
$8 billion U.S. energy drink market with a new product.
The company also said that this summer it would begin
selling coffee mugs made at a once-dormant factory in Ohio.
The world's largest coffee chain, which recently started a
fund to spur U.S. job creation, said it would build a factory in
Augusta, Georgia, and expand an existing roasting plant in Sandy
Run, South Carolina, to include packaging facilities.
The new plant will be Starbucks' first company-owned and
-operated facility to produce VIA instant coffee and ingredients
for Frappuccino.
Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz has in the past
year urged other CEOs to take a bigger role in the United
States' economic revival and commit to creating jobs.
Speaking at the company's annual shareholder meeting in
Seattle on Wednesday, Schultz said Starbucks had decided to make
the investment in the United States, even though it could have
saved money by doing it in low-cost overseas markets.
"Delivering long-term shareholder value is essential. But
today's increasingly complex world requires companies, including
Starbucks, to hold ourselves to higher standards," he said.
Starbucks said the Ohio-made mugs were the first product in
an ongoing relationship with that manufacturer. It sells mugs
and other products made in China.
The actions prompted one shareholder to tell fellow
investors that Schultz should be President of the United States.
TURNAROUND
Starbucks resumed profit growth in 2010 after a two-year
restructuring that involved slashing costs and closing nearly
1,000 cafes around the world. Now 40-years-old, the company is
reporting record revenue and profit.
Its shares rose just over 0.1 percent to close at $53.81 on
Nasdaq on Wednesday. The stock has climbed more than 50 percent
over the last year.
The company plans to keep growing by introducing new
products that will put it one step ahead of rivals like Dunkin'
Donuts Group Inc and McDonald's Corp. It also
wants to sell more products outside its cafes.
"We're just getting started," Chief Financial Officer
Troy Alstead told investors.
Starbucks has introduced a line of "Refreshers" beverages to
compete with energy drinks like Red Bull and Rockstar.
The fruit-flavored drinks are made with a flavorless extract
made from unroasted green coffee and pack less caffeine kick
than coffee drinks made from roasted beans.
Earlier this month Starbucks announced plans to roll out its
own single-cup home brewer called Verismo, ending more than a
year of speculation that it would jump into the $8 billion
global business with both feet.
Executives on Wednesday introduced shareholders to the
espresso and latte maker, which will be in stores in time for
the winter holidays.
Analysts expect the machine to compete with Nestle's
Nespresso machine, the worldwide leader, and Green
Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's Keurig brewers, which
dominate in the U.S. market.
Single-serve brewers, which can range from $50-$800, make
fresh cups of coffee, or even barista-worthy espresso drinks, in
seconds. The premium single-serve coffee category is small
compared with the overall premium coffee category, but is
growing rapidly.
Starbucks also is expanding a test of beer and wine sales in
its cafes this year and making its biggest push yet into the $50
billion health food sector.
It opened the first store in its new Evolution Fresh juice
bar chain near Seattle on Monday. That store serves fresh fruit
and vegetable juices as well as meals.
(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein, additional reporting by Jessica
Wohl in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Richard
Chang)