April 26 Starbucks Corp reported higher quarterly profit but global sales at established coffee shops fell short of analysts' estimates view due to weakness in Europe.

Net income at the world's biggest coffee chain was up almost 19 p ercent to $309.9 million, or 40 cents per share, for the se cond quarter ended April 1. Global sales at cafes open at least 13 months were up 7 percent. Analysts polled by Consensus Metrix expected those sales to rise 8.2 percent.

(Reporting By Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)